Ensure security, amenities, traffic management in festive season, Yogi orders officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior administrative and police officers to step up field visits and maintain direct contact with people from Sharadiya Navratri through Chhath, ordering them to ensure prompt grievance redressal, enhanced festival security and immediate relief for rain-hit families.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a review meeting with senior officials in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)

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He issued the directive at a video-conference review meeting with senior officials. The chief minister also directed the administration to submit a comprehensive report on damage caused by heavy rainfall and relief distributed to affected people within 48 hours.

He ordered that eligible families whose houses had been completely damaged be provided benefits under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

As the festive season begins with Sharadiya Navratri on October 11, Yogi stressed that security, traffic management and public amenities must be ensured without negligence. Senior police officers at the zone and range levels, along with district police chiefs, must visit the field, participate in patrolling and interact directly with residents. Police presence should be strengthened in sensitive areas and crowded locations, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He ordered additional personnel, uninterrupted power supply and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance at major religious sites during Navratri. These include Vindhyachal Dham in Mirzapur, Devipatan Shaktipeeth in Balrampur, Maa Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur and Maa Lalita Devi Shaktipeeth in Naimisharanya, Sitapur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He ordered additional personnel, uninterrupted power supply and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance at major religious sites during Navratri. These include Vindhyachal Dham in Mirzapur, Devipatan Shaktipeeth in Balrampur, Maa Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur and Maa Lalita Devi Shaktipeeth in Naimisharanya, Sitapur. {{/usCountry}}

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Adequate security must be maintained at Durga Puja pandals, while police patrolling should be intensified in sensitive areas, he said. The administration must hold peace committee meetings at the police station, police outpost and district levels, maintaining regular communication with religious leaders, festival organisers and local residents, he said. The chief minister directed officials to ensure that the use of DJ systems complies with prescribed standards and that idols remain within safe height limits. Security arrangements at Ravana effigy-burning sites on Vijayadashami must also be strengthened, with strict action against elements attempting to disturb peace and communal harmony, he said.

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Major festival locations should be monitored through CCTV cameras and drones, while officials must keep a close watch on social media for attempts to disrupt law and order, he added.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure a satisfactory response to every public grievance within 24 hours and resolve undisputed revenue cases within 15 days.

The chief minister directed officials to make Mission Shakti centres at every police station fully functional and ensure prompt action on complaints from women. He also ordered intensive checks against stunt riding and other dangerous stunts and directed anti-Romeo squads to step up their operations to ensure the safety of women and girls.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure that meat and liquor shops do not operate along procession and immersion routes. Yogi directed officials to ensure adequate fertiliser availability for farmers and take effective action against black marketing. District magistrates must inform the agriculture department in advance about local requirements to facilitate timely allocation, he said.

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He also instructed officials to maintain adequate arrangements at shelters for destitute cattle, ensure eligible families receive benefits under housing schemes and resolve road-cutting-related problems by October 31.

The chief minister called for effective measures to minimise human-wildlife conflict and reiterated that maintaining public safety, peace and communal harmony throughout the festive season was a collective responsibility of the administration and police.