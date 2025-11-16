Ensure simple, timely approval system for investors in IT, ITES sectors: UP CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday laid emphasis on the need for a simple, transparent and time-bound approval system for investors in the IT and ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services) sectors in Uttar Pradesh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the eligible investors should not face delays in receiving incentives and directed the department to ensure clear accountability for timely processing. (HT file)

“The state’s startup ecosystem is expanding rapidly and must be further strengthened by ensuring comprehensive support for training, testing, and market linkages,” said the chief minister while presiding over a meeting convened to review the information technology and electronics department.

Yogi said integrating the youth into a technology-driven economy is a key government priority. He asked for the development of innovative training models and enhanced collaboration with organisations such as EON Reality to increase youth engagement in the IT and ITES sectors, according to a press release.

He said the eligible investors should not face delays in receiving incentives and directed the department to ensure clear accountability for timely processing. “Uttar Pradesh has steadily advanced in startups, semiconductors, data centres and electronics manufacturing, and must now position itself at the forefront of global competition,” he noted.

Yogi said one semiconductor project has already been approved, while continuous engagement with the Government of India should be maintained for two additional proposals. He also directed officials to develop new land banks in Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA to support future investments.

He was informed that electronics exports have risen from ₹3,862 crore in 2017–18 to ₹44,744 crore in 2024–25. The CM said the IT exports grew from ₹55,711 crore to ₹82,055 crore during the same period.

Yogi said under the Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2020, the state has received 67 investment proposals worth ₹15,477 crore, with the potential to generate 1,48,710 jobs. He said incentives totalling ₹430 crore have been approved so far, and 25 additional proposals are expected to be cleared by March 2026.

He said under the Data Centre Policy, companies such as the Hiranandani Group, NTT Global, Web Werks, Adani Enterprises, and ST Telemedia have proposed investments exceeding ₹21,342 crore, which are projected to create around 10,000 jobs.

The startup policy has also shown significant progress. While ₹274 lakh was released for startup promotion in 2021–22, the figure has increased to ₹2,600 lakh by January 2025. The CM directed officials to further strengthen the monitoring and effective utilisation of the Startup Fund.