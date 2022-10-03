Ensure tractor trolleys not used for travel: UP CM

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the officers to ensure that tractor trolleys or trucks were not used for travel. He also appealed to people to strictly follow safety standards during journey. Travel by tractor trolley and truck was unsafe, he said.

A high-level meeting of the officers of the state home and transport departments was held under the chief minister on road safety.

Yogi said tractor trolley should be used only for agricultural work or freight transportation. The people should adopt safe means of travel.

He instructed the officers to conduct special awareness campaigns in rural areas on road safety. Schools, colleges and other important institutions should be associated with the awareness programme. Meetings on safe travel should be organized in each gram panchayat. The police and the transport department should sensitize the general public to adopt safe transport means. Information, public works department and transport departments should put hoarding at prominent places to create awareness among the masses, he said

Home, transport, public works and education departments as well as all agencies related to road construction should launch a programme to control the loss of life in road accidents, he said.

10-day drive to curb tractor trolley travel

In the wake of the Kanpur tractor-trolley accident, the Uttar Pradesh traffic directorate on Sunday ordered to launch a 10-day extensive drive to curb the practice of people travelling in tractor trolley, dumper and other goods carrier or non-passenger vehicles. The traffic directorate has asked all police commissioners and other district police chiefs to carry out drives and fine drivers carrying passengers in tractor trolley and goods carrier vehicles.

In the order dated October 2, 2022, the UP traffic director/ additional director general (ADG), traffic, Anupam Kulshreshtha directed all district police chiefs and police commissioners to strictly enforce the order of not allowing people to travel on tractor trolley, dumper and other goods carriers. She said it was often seen in rural areas that people travelled in these vehicles risking their lives and falling prey to major accidents. She said this practice should be curbed by strictly enforcing the norms and fining drivers as well as by spreading awareness in rural areas.

The ADG has asked the police officers to coordinate with district magistrates and other district administration officers to rope in village pradhans and panchayat secretary to spread awareness in every village about the risk involved in travelling on tractor trolley and other open goods carrier vehicles like pick-up, dumper etc. She said the drivers could be fined of ₹1 0,000 if they were repeatedly found flouting the directions.

The ADG has also asked every district police chiefs to send details related to the drive to the traffic directorate daily. The circular has been sent to all zonal ADGs, range inspector generals (IG) of police, police commissioners and senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police.