Equal opportunities to everyone can end inequality: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said diversity has been India's identity and we should move forward with our identity of unity in diversity.

“The negativity being spread in the society today must be countered. Our Vision India is positive. It counters negativity. When it comes to pragmatism, we have limitations as a developing country. We must work within our boundaries,” he said while addressing “Vision India Plan, Develop, Ascent” event, where he was the chief guest, in Bengaluru.

“The purpose of our Vision India is to bring unity, to recognise our Indianness and to move forward with our identity of unity in diversity. Our effort is to ensure that everyone is progressive, positive, and talks about taking everyone along,” he said at the programme that the Samajwadi Party had organised.

“Provide equal opportunity. Only through this may inequality be eliminated. Inclusiveness means taking the last person along. We are talking about inclusion of those who are oppressed in the society, women who face discrimination, farmers, labourers and unemployed youth,” the SP chief said.

“We have to find solutions to our own difficulties and shortcomings. If we want to build world-class infrastructure, we must think in that direction. I believe that young people should find solutions to every problem,” he added. “Today’s youth want good education, job and respect. Startups will provide opportunities,” the SP chief said.