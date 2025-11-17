Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Equal opportunities to everyone can end inequality: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 03:18 am IST

Akhilesh Yadav emphasizes India's unity in diversity, advocating for inclusiveness and equal opportunities to combat societal negativity during a Bengaluru event.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said diversity has been India’s identity and we should move forward with our identity of unity in diversity.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The negativity being spread in the society today must be countered. Our Vision India is positive. It counters negativity. When it comes to pragmatism, we have limitations as a developing country. We must work within our boundaries,” he said while addressing “Vision India Plan, Develop, Ascent” event, where he was the chief guest, in Bengaluru.

“The purpose of our Vision India is to bring unity, to recognise our Indianness and to move forward with our identity of unity in diversity. Our effort is to ensure that everyone is progressive, positive, and talks about taking everyone along,” he said at the programme that the Samajwadi Party had organised.

“Provide equal opportunity. Only through this may inequality be eliminated. Inclusiveness means taking the last person along. We are talking about inclusion of those who are oppressed in the society, women who face discrimination, farmers, labourers and unemployed youth,” the SP chief said.

“We have to find solutions to our own difficulties and shortcomings. If we want to build world-class infrastructure, we must think in that direction. I believe that young people should find solutions to every problem,” he added. “Today’s youth want good education, job and respect. Startups will provide opportunities,” the SP chief said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Equal opportunities to everyone can end inequality: Akhilesh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party, emphasized India's identity of unity in diversity during the "Vision India Plan, Develop, Ascent" event in Bengaluru, advocating for inclusiveness and equal opportunities for all, particularly marginalized groups. He urged the youth to seek solutions for societal challenges and highlighted the importance of good education and startups in achieving progress.