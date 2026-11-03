Faith binds India together; appeasement bred terror: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that ‘aastha’ (spiritual faith) is India’s greatest strength that binds the country together in unity, contrasting it with past policies of political appeasement which, he said, led to a surge in terrorism, extremism and Naxalism.

Adityanath said appeasement promoted distrust/anarchy and when the country followed the path of appeasement, terrorism, extremism and Naxalism increased. (File Photo)

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He made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the Shri Ram Katha Mahotsav in Nirampur village of Pilibhit district, organised in the memory of Brahmaleen Mahant Yogi Shantinath. Prior to his address, Adityanath offered prayers at the Shiva temple on the premises and inaugurated various development projects

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“There are around 200 countries in the world. Each has its own identity, challenges, problems and achievements. Some countries have populations in lakhs, some in crores. Only India and China have populations exceeding 50 crore. Although Europe may appear as a single entity, it is not; it is a collection of different countries. While they are connected, they remain separate political units,” he said.

Adityanath emphasised: “In contrast, despite the diversity of appearance, dialects and languages from north to south and east to west, the entire India remains bound together in unity, with a shared sentiment and spirit. Our faith is the foundation of this unity. It is this faith that is bringing such a large number of people together for the Shri Ram Katha, and it is India’s greatest strength.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the Ramlila tradition advanced by Goswami Tulsidas Ji during the period of foreign rule continues with the same enthusiasm even today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the Ramlila tradition advanced by Goswami Tulsidas Ji during the period of foreign rule continues with the same enthusiasm even today. {{/usCountry}}

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“Every lamp lit in Ayodhya becomes a source of prosperity and development for the entire UP. The lamps lit during Deepotsav not only revive the memory of Lord Ram’s arrival, but also symbolise the state’s progress, prosperity and bright future. Faith is India’s greatest strength. It is this faith that has bound a country rich in diversity together in unity,” emphasized Adityanath.

According to a government statement, he also honoured Pujya Sant Anjani Sharan Ji, the narrator of the Shri Ram Katha seated on the sacred Vyas Peeth and listened to the Ram Katha.

“For 500 years, without halting or moving, this faith persisted, fought on, and moved forward undeterred. Eventually, when all of India rose as one, speaking with a single voice, the path towards the Ram Temple in Ayodhya paved itself,” the chief minister said.

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Referring to the incident of November 2, 1990, he said Ram Bhakts (devotees of Lord Ram) were fired upon in Ayodhya that day, and hundreds were injured.

He said earlier Ram devotees faced lathicharge and firing, whereas today they are welcomed with flower showers.

The CM said: “India is moving forward with a new identity. Before 2017, funds that were wasted here and there are now being used for the development of temples and religious sites, as well as welfare schemes for the poor.”

Adityanath said appeasement promoted distrust/anarchy and when the country followed the path of appeasement, terrorism, extremism and Naxalism increased. “In contrast, the country progressed by ensuring that scheme benefits reach every citizen without discrimination, with a spirit of fulfilment. This spirit is becoming the foundation of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” he added.

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Remembering Mahant Yogi Shantinath Ji, the CM said: “He was an unconventional and unique seer. His life was simple, and he lived with a carefree spirit. After his body passed away, he was laid to rest here in samadhi.”

On the occasion, Mahant Mithilesh Maharaj of Shaktipeeth Devipatan; Mahant Rajudas of Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Ayodhya Dham; UP minister and Pilibhit in-charge Sardar Baldev Singh Aulakh; minister Sanjay Gangwar; organising committee president and Member of Legislative Council Sudhir Gupta; co-convenor Sanjeev Pratap Singh; BJP district president Gokul Prasad Maurya; Bisalpur MLA Vivek Verma, among others were present.