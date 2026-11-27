The mobile phone of a resident of Indira Nagar allegedly got hacked after downloading a fraudulent app while searching online for a doctor’s appointment for his ailing mother. Cybercriminals reportedly used his Aadhaar and PAN details to open a bank account in Indore and obtain a loan of ₹3.85 lakh from another financial institution. The loan amount was subsequently withdrawn, leaving just ₹10 in the account.

The victim downloaded an app found through the search engine and received calls asking him to pay ₹5 to confirm the appointment. (FOR REPRESENTATION) more less

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Ghazipur SHO, Rajesh Kumar Maurya said a case had been registered and an investigation was underway.

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The victim, Shailendra Kumar Bharti of Harihar Nagar, told Ghazipur police that he had searched Google for a contact number to book an appointment with a senior neurologist, as his father was hospitalised and his mother was unwell. He downloaded an app found through the search engine and received calls asking him to pay ₹5 to confirm the appointment.

Although he uninstalled the app without making the payment, a backup file allegedly remained on his phone, enabling cybercriminals to hack the device.

According to the complaint, an online bank account was opened in his name on October 28 using his PAN details. On November 13, ₹3,67,678, the loan amount after deductions, was credited to the account. The money was withdrawn through UPI and IMPS transactions on November 14 and 15. By November 16, only ₹10 remained.

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{{^usCountry}} Bharti also alleged that his photograph and signature were forged to open the account. He has lodged an FIR against the bank and the financial institution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharti also alleged that his photograph and signature were forged to open the account. He has lodged an FIR against the bank and the financial institution. {{/usCountry}}

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