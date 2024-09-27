Falcon Strike at Lko airport: NSG conducts counter-hijacking mock exercise at CCSIA

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) witnessed an aircraft counter-hijacking mock exercise conducted by the Special Action Group of National Security Guard (NSG), India’s federal counter-hijack contingency force, earlier this week. The NSG mock drill in progress at the Lucknow airport, recently (Sourced)

The exercise, code named Falcon Strike, aimed to evaluate the readiness of national forces and various agencies in handling airport emergencies.

During the mock exercise, NSG commandos simulated the rescue of dummy passengers from a hijacked aircraft at the Lucknow airport. Additionally, the force also conducted a sweep of the recently inaugurated Terminal-3 as part of the counter-hijack exercise.

To facilitate swift movement of the Special Action Group from their landing point to CCSI Airport, a green corridor was also established by the UP Police.

As part of the exercise, an aerodrome emergency committee meeting chaired by Sanjeev Gupta, secretary, state home department, reviewed the preparedness of the elite counter hijacking team in such situations. The exercise included the participation of personnel from NSG, CISF, UP Police, state and district administrations, airlines, Airports Authority of India, ATC, ARFF, doctors, paramedical staff and ambulances.

An airport spokesperson said, “At CCSIA, we prioritise the safety, security, and wellbeing of passengers and stakeholders. We extended all support to the central agency to ensure that Falcon Strike was conducted successfully. The team at CCSIA ensured that flight operations remained unaffected throughout the mock exercise.”