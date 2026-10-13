Fatal fall or murder? Police teams sent to Delhi in search of accused in cafe owner murder case

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police have launched a manhunt for a local model and her associates following the death of a 28-year-old cafe owner after allegedly falling from a fourth-floor apartment on October 9. Authorities dispatched a specialised police team to Delhi after receiving actionable intelligence regarding the woman’s whereabouts, said officials.

As per the FIR, the deceased’s mother accused the woman and four others, including her sister and driver, of murdering her son. (Pic for representation)

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In Lucknow, two to three individuals closely associated with the woman had been detained for intensive questioning to establish the nature of her relationship with the cafe owner and the events leading to his death. Their identities had not been disclosed, said a senior police officer.

The man died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment, where he had reportedly been living with the woman for the past four months.

The woman, originally from Rae Bareli and a former ‘Best Face of Lucknow’ winner, had also been associated with the modelling and fashion-event industry. The motive behind the alleged murder was under investigation as police work to apprehend the prime suspects.

As per the FIR, the deceased’s mother accused the woman and four others, including her sister and driver, of murdering her son. “A case under BNS Section 103 (1), which deals with murder has been registered on the complaint,” said ACP (Hazratganj) Rajneesh Verma.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, she alleged that the woman pushed her son from the fourth floor. She also claimed that his body bore multiple cigarette-burn marks. The circumstances leading to his fall and the allegations of assault were being investigated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, she alleged that the woman pushed her son from the fourth floor. She also claimed that his body bore multiple cigarette-burn marks. The circumstances leading to his fall and the allegations of assault were being investigated. {{/usCountry}}

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Police had examined CCTV footage from the apartment and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The footage purportedly showed the woman with her driver, sister and some other people. Investigators were examining the footage and other evidence to establish the sequence of events before and after the cafe owner’s fall.

Police were also seeking to establish why the woman allegedly left after the incident. Her arrest and questioning were expected to help investigators verify the allegations and clarify the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

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“During the investigation, police learnt that the woman is originally from Rae Bareli and was previously married. She reportedly divorced her husband in 2022, after which she moved into a rented flat at the apartment. Her son lives with her former husband, according to the information cited in reports,” added a senior officer.