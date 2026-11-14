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Finance firms can’t use goons to seize vehicles over loan default: Allahabad HC

Allowing the writ petition filed by a borrower, a division bench directed the vehicle to be delivered forthwith without any precondition

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 22:04:15 IST
By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
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The Allahabad high court recently held that finance companies cannot use goons to seize vehicles over loan default. The court said that a finance company’s contractual right to repossess a financed vehicle must be enforced through a forum known to law, such as a civil court or an arbitrator, and not by recovery agents who waylay the borrower and seize the vehicle by force.

Enforcement has to be done through a process known to law. It can’t be done by force, the HC observed. (For Representation)
Enforcement has to be done through a process known to law. It can’t be done by force, the HC observed. (For Representation)

The court said reading a repossession clause literally, to allow this, would arm a private party with the coercive authority of the state. It noted that the vehicle of a borrower, who had paid 31 of 45 instalments, was seized at gunpoint and the allegation was never specifically denied.

While allowing the writ petition filed by a borrower S Ahmad, a division bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Indrajeet Shukla directed the vehicle to be delivered forthwith without any precondition, imposed costs of 10,000, and directed the finance company to restructure the loan without penal interest. It left the question of any default open for adjudication by a competent forum.

Passing the above directives, the court observed in its October 26 order that came into limelight on Saturday, “The right of the finance company engrafted into a hire-purchase agreement to seize the chattel, the vehicle here, purchased on hire-purchase, gives an enforceable right no doubt to the finance company but that enforcement has to be done through a process known to law. It cannot be done by force employing goons, styled as agents.”

 
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