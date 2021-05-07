FIR against Lucknow hospital for complaining about oxygen shortage

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against a Lucknow hospital for allegedly sharing a “fake message” about the shortage of oxygen and asking patients dependent on it to shift to other hospitals, officials said. Akhilesh Pandey, the Sun Hospital director, has been named in the FIR and accused of spreading false information and causing panic.

An official said the FIR was filed on Wednesday under the Disaster Management Act, the Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 188 (disobedience to government order) and 269 (negligent act that can lead to spreading of infection of any disease dangerous to life). The hospital authorities face imprisonment up to five years as well as fine if convicted.

In the FIR, Suresh Pandey, the complainant, said the hospital authorities shared a notice on social media on May 3 claiming a shortage of oxygen and caused panic.

“During a detailed inquiry on May 5, the district administration team found eight jumbo oxygen cylinders and 2 B-type oxygen cylinders as well as oxygen concentrators at the hospital. The inquiry also suggested that as many as 20 patients on oxygen support were admitted to the hospital and there was no shortage of oxygen. It seems that the hospital authorities posted the notice to mount pressure on the district administration to procure more oxygen,” said the FIR, a copy of which HT has seen.

As per the FIR, the hospital procured 26 jumbo cylinders on May 1 when 18 Covid positive patients were admitted. It also got 58 jumbo oxygen cylinders on May 2 when 17 Covid positive patients were admitted. The FIR has also accused the hospital authorities of violating Covid protocols.

Akhikesh Pandey denied the allegations, hoped a police investigation will clear them, and added they would also move court if required.

Deputy police commissioner Sanjiv Suman said sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar has been made the investigation officer in the case and further probe in the matter is on.