Fire breaks out at labour colony near Lucknow airport

A fire broke out at a labour colony near Lucknow airport early Tuesday, prompting the airport and state fire services to evacuate workers and deploy multiple fire tenders. No death or major injury was reported.

The fire was reported around 6.55am at the colony, nearly 800 metres from the airport premises near Laxman Chowk (Sourced)

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An airport spokesperson said the incident occurred outside the airport premises and caused no disruption to flight operations.

The fire was reported around 6.55am at the colony, nearly 800 metres from the airport premises near Laxman Chowk. The Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed a domestic fire tender to the spot, followed by a crash fire tender and two state fire service tenders.

Workers were evacuated as a precaution, and officials said the blaze was brought under control within about 45 minutes. One worker suffered a minor nail injury while evacuating but did not require serious treatment.

Preliminary information suggested the fire started while some workers were preparing food using a gas cylinder. The colony management prohibits cooking and the use of inflammable materials inside the premises on safety grounds, and workers had reportedly been instructed about the restrictions.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, workers from the affected area were shifted to new barracks/shelters. Fire and safety teams also conducted checks to rule out any residual fire or risk of the flames spreading. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, workers from the affected area were shifted to new barracks/shelters. Fire and safety teams also conducted checks to rule out any residual fire or risk of the flames spreading. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities are assessing the circumstances leading to the fire and the colony’s safety arrangements.