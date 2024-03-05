Five arrested after viral video shows women thrashed on Lucknow road

A 23-year-old woman and four men were arrested by the Gomti Nagar police two days after a video went viral where they were seen thrashing two women in their early 20s at Lohia crossing, on Saturday. A screen grab from the viral video showing women being thrashed near Lohia crossing on Saturday night (Sourced)

“All were from Lucknow and were arrested based on an FIR registered earlier in the case. The perpetrators were nabbed with the help of CCTV footage,” said Deepak Pandey, Gomti Nagar, SHO.

Those arrested were identified as Ayaan Khan, 22, Sahil Kumar, 19, Vishal Valmiki, 19, Ravi Singh, 19 and Mini Bharti, 23.

The police claimed that the two women were returning on a two-wheeler late at night on Saturday after partying at a restaurant in Vibhuti Khand and had stopped near Lohia crossing for tea, when they were accosted by a few men, who started abusing them.

Later, a woman and other men joined them and started thrashing them in the middle of the road while a bystander shot the video of the incident.

The group also thrashed a man who came to the help of the victims and left him bleeding on the road. He was later admitted to a local hospital. When the video went viral on Sunday, the police resisted an FIR on the information of one of the victim women.

During the investigation, the two women told the police that when they were talking at a roadside tea stall, the men stopped, thinking that they had made some comments on them.

After a brief argument, they were joined by a girl and together they started thrashing them, the women recounted.