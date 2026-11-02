Five-pronged road safety campaign rolled out in Lko; traffic offenders in focus

: The Lucknow traffic police will intensify enforcement against traffic violations, including wrong-side driving, overspeeding, drunken driving and riding without helmets, as part of a month-long road safety campaign launched on Sunday.

Joint commissioner of police Babloo Kumar, DCP (Lines/Traffic) Anil Yadav, DCP (Central) Arpit Vijayvargiya, along with other senior police and transport department officials, attended the launch with the Commissioner of Police. (Sourced)

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Police commissioner Tarun Gauba flagged off a road safety awareness rally comprising around 400 bikers from the Reserve Police Lines to mark the beginning of Traffic Month 2026, which will continue till November 30.

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The campaign will combine public awareness initiatives with enforcement drives, with the traffic police preparing an action plan based on the five Es of road safety — Education, Enforcement, Engineering, Emergency Care and Environment.

During the month, the police will organise awareness programmes in schools, colleges, coaching institutes and public places, besides conducting street plays, seminars and quizzes to sensitise people about traffic rules.

On the enforcement front, action will be taken against motorists violating rules, including those driving without helmets or seat belts, overspeeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, using mobile phones while driving, wrong-side driving, triple riding, underage driving and illegal parking. Vehicles with pressure horns, black films and missing number plates will also face action.

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{{^usCountry}} The traffic police will also run awareness programmes on providing immediate medical assistance to road accident victims during the golden hour. People will be sensitised about the Good Samaritan and Rah-Veer schemes to encourage them to help accident victims without hesitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traffic police will also run awareness programmes on providing immediate medical assistance to road accident victims during the golden hour. People will be sensitised about the Good Samaritan and Rah-Veer schemes to encourage them to help accident victims without hesitation. {{/usCountry}}

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During Sunday’s inauguration, a street play highlighted how seemingly minor violations such as riding without a helmet, overspeeding, driving on the wrong side and using mobile phones behind the wheel can lead to fatal accidents.

The 400-strong motorcycle rally also carried the message that both the rider and pillion passenger must wear helmets, while four-wheeler occupants should use seat belts. Participants rode wearing helmets and following traffic rules.