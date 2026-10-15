...
...
Next Story

Food safety lapses in 30 of 41 railway catering units inspected: UP FSDA

Under its ‘Shuddh Hi Shubh’ campaign, the department inspected 43 catering units, including 41 railway-linked establishments and two airline catering units. Deficiencies were found in 30 railway catering units across 11 districts, including poor cleanliness, missing drinking water testing reports, absent employee health certificates and gaps in pest-control records, UP FSDA said.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 20:37:12 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UP FSDA) on Thursday said it had ordered the closure of a railway catering base kitchen in Lucknow after finding rodents and severely unhygienic conditions, while officials seized 978 kg of unlabeled rice crumbs from a catering establishment in Kanpur during a statewide crackdown.

For representation only (Sourced)
For representation only (Sourced)

Under its ‘Shuddh Hi Shubh’ campaign, the department inspected 43 catering units, including 41 railway-linked establishments and two airline catering units. Deficiencies were found in 30 railway catering units across 11 districts, including poor cleanliness, missing drinking water testing reports, absent employee health certificates and gaps in pest-control records, UP FSDA said.

In Kanpur Nagar, officials seized 978 kg of rice crumbs stored without labels or manufacturing and use-by dates. The material was left in the custody of the food business operator, according to the department’s release.

The department initiated proceedings to cancel the food registration of an establishment in Saharanpur after finding food items being prepared and stored in unhygienic conditions. Officials also collected 26 statutory food samples for laboratory testing.

UP FSDA commissioner Roshan Jacob said the drive focused on hygiene, food storage, water quality, pest control, employee practices and food-grade packaging.

 
food safety
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Food safety lapses in 30 of 41 railway catering units inspected: UP FSDA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks