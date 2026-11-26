As the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) negotiate speed bumps in their seat-sharing efforts on the road to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the parties could well look at their performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to find the way forward.

In Rae Bareli and Amethi, the Congress’s lead in the 2024 polls included the assembly segments that had sitting Samajwadi Party MLAs. (FILE PHOTO) more less

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The two parties together had a decisive edge in 2024, winning 43 of UP’s 80 Lok Sabha seats and leading in nearly 220 of 403 assembly segments.

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These leads included roughly 170-180 assembly segments for the Samajwadi Party. The Congress was ahead in about 38 assembly segments.

If this 2024 Lok Sabha performance is considered the winnability factor and the criterion for distribution of tickets for the 2027 battle, it may enable the two sides to address problem areas. Before 2024, the alliance between the two failed to deliver in the 2017 UP assembly elections.

However, seven years later, the SP- Congress alliance worked smoothly in 2024. Both parties may now need to find a seat-by-seat solution, including their respective bastions.

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{{^usCountry}} Take the case of Rae Bareli and Amethi. The Congress candidates’ lead in the 2024 polls included the assembly segments that had sitting Samajwadi Party MLAs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take the case of Rae Bareli and Amethi. The Congress candidates’ lead in the 2024 polls included the assembly segments that had sitting Samajwadi Party MLAs. {{/usCountry}}

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Both Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats are considered Congress citadels. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi won the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat while family loyalist KL Sharma secured the Amethi seat. Both parliamentary seats have 10 assembly segments together and the Samajwadi Party won six of the 10 MLA seats there (the BJP won four). Two of these SP MLAs Manoj Kumar Pandey (now a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government) and Rakesh Pratap Singh have joined the BJP. They have been declared unattached in the Vidhan Sabha.

The Congress may expect the Samajwadi Party’s support on all the 10 assembly seats while the SP, at the same time, would like to stake its claim to at least the seats held by its MLAs.

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In the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency, Samajwadi Party MP SP Singh Patel led in the Rampur Khas assembly segment of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Aradhana Mishra Mona.

Congress MP Imran Masood, who is now the the state working president, had led in all five assembly segments of the Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat—Behat, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband and Rampur Maniharan. The SP has its MLAs from Behat and Saharanpur assembly constituencies and Masood obviously had their support.

The SP, by declaring the candidature of sitting MLAs Umar Ali Khan (Behat) and Ashu Malik (Saharanpur), may have upset the Congress’ move to stake claim to these seats.

As the SP and Congress discuss seat-sharing, their performance on the political turf of other parties (out of the alliance) may also be taken into account. For instance, Samajwadi Party Kaushambi MP Pushpendra Saroj led in the assembly segments of both the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) MLAs though the latter had not declared its open support to any political party in the 2024 polls.

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The party that gets such seats in its quota may face the challenge of repeating the alliance’s Lok Sabha performance as the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik MLAs too would be in the fray in the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.