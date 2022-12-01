Foresters rescue injured sarus crane in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Divisional forest officer Ravi Kumar Singh was notified of an injured sarus crane that was unable to fly, near a Nagar Nigam park in the city. On being notified, he directed the forester concerned Ramdhiraj Yadav to go to the spot with his team to rescue the crane.

The team then transferred the bird to the care of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden for treatment. Once the young bird is treated and healed, it will be released into the wild. But for now it will remain in the custody of the Lucknow zoo.

The sarus crane is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh and is the highest-flying bird in the world. In India, this species hails from UP and thrives in specific areas.