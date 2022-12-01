Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Foresters rescue injured sarus crane in Lucknow

Foresters rescue injured sarus crane in Lucknow

lucknow news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 08:55 PM IST

The sarus crane has been sent to Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden for treatment. Once the young bird is treated and healed, it will be released into the wild.

The injured sarus crane. (HT)
The injured sarus crane. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Divisional forest officer Ravi Kumar Singh was notified of an injured sarus crane that was unable to fly, near a Nagar Nigam park in the city. On being notified, he directed the forester concerned Ramdhiraj Yadav to go to the spot with his team to rescue the crane.

The team then transferred the bird to the care of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden for treatment. Once the young bird is treated and healed, it will be released into the wild. But for now it will remain in the custody of the Lucknow zoo.

The sarus crane is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh and is the highest-flying bird in the world. In India, this species hails from UP and thrives in specific areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out