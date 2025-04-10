Foundation day celebrations: BJP leaders visit Lucknow wards, throw light on feats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and party’s U.P. unit chief Bhupendra Singh, on Thursday visited various wards in Lucknow as part of the party’s ongoing 45th foundation day celebrations. The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980. UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak during his visit to a ward in Lucknow on April 10. (Sourced)

The ‘gaon/shahar ward chalo’ campaign is aimed to engage with local residents, honour freedom fighters and recognise the contributions of party workers. BJP leaders interacted with locals, acknowledging their concerns and achievements.

They also paid tribute to freedom fighters showcasing the party’s appreciation for their contributions. A cleanliness campaign was also organised, emphasising the importance of maintaining sanitation in public spaces.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak emphasised the party’s commitment to connect with the public through ‘Maha Sampark Abhiyan’. He highlighted the BJP’s achievements, including poverty alleviation, infrastructure development for healthcare and education.

Pathak further underscored the government’s policies that have created new job opportunities, particularly through ‘One District, One Product (ODOP)’ initiative .

Interacting with media, state BJP president Bhupendra Singh threw light on significant issues, including the Modi government’s fight against terrorism. Singh praised the government’s efforts in bringing terrorist Tahawwur Rana to India, crediting PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and foreign policy.

On the Waqf Act, he said it would help protect the interests of the underprivileged and prevent land encroachment.