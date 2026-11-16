Four men killed as car crashes into tree in Ballia

Four men were killed when one of two cars went out of control, allegedly in a bid to overtake each other, and rammed a roadside tree near Nichhuadih turn on the Nagra-Belthara road in Ballia late Saturday night, police said.

The speeding car went out of control allegedly in a bid to overtake another. (For representation)

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The deceased were identified as Abhishek Patel, 29, Golu Thakur, 23, Kunal Paswan, 22, and Dhananjay, 26, all residents of Gauvapar village. Two died on the spot, while the other two succumbed to their injuries while being taken to a hospital in Mau.

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According to police, eight friends from Gauvapar village had travelled to Nagra Bazaar in two cars. While returning home late Saturday night, the two cars allegedly began trying to overtake each other. Near Nichhuadih turn, one of the speeding cars went out of control and crashed into a palm tree on the roadside.

The impact was severe, leaving the car badly damaged and all four occupants seriously injured. Friends travelling in the other car and passers-by rushed them to a community health centre, where doctors declared two of them dead. The other two were being taken to Mau for treatment when they died on the way.

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{{^usCountry}} Nagara police station officer Sanjay Mishra said the bodies had been sent for the post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nagara police station officer Sanjay Mishra said the bodies had been sent for the post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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