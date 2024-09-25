Four school kids hurt as van rams into wall in Lucknow’s Para area

At least four students suffered minor injuries after the school van in which they were travelling rammed into a wall when a girl going to school on a bicycle suddenly came in front of the vehicle near Muzaffar Kheda village in Para area here on Tuesday morning, police said. The school kids suffered minor injuries in the accident, said police. (For Representation)

They said the unidentified van driver fled the spot and the van was seized. Station house officer, Para, Brijesh Kumar Verma said one girl sustained injury below her eye while the rest of the children were fine.

“No complaint has been received yet. Further action will be taken after receiving the complaint,” said Lucknow police in a press note.

The police said the van belonged to St Mary School. A class 3 student of the school sitting on the front seat of the van suffered injury in the eye, said a police statement.