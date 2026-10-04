Four-year UG curriculum to be available at LU colleges from session 2027 - 28

Starting from academic session 2027-28, a four-year undergraduate (UG) curriculum will be available at degree colleges affiliated to the University of Lucknow, and colleges themselves will conduct these programmes.

The Lucknow University (HT File Photo)

This was stated by Lucknow University vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini on Saturday, while engaging in a dialogue with students. Apprising the students, he said that all students will be eligible for a fourth-year Honours course, with no CGPA-based restrictions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He highlighted technical and contemporary subjects such as AI and Cyber Forensics, informing students that these would be available to them free of cost via the university portal.

Following the interaction with students, the principals of Lucknow University-affiliated colleges in the Lakhimpur district discussed various matters with the vice-chancellor. They apprised him of issues related to examinations and admissions, and he issued directives for their immediate resolution.

A meeting held at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Patrasi (Muradnagar, Lakhimpur), featured productive discussions:

Inclusion of ‘Fine Arts’ as a teaching subject within the B.Ed. curriculum.

Conducting the entire teacher selection process online via the portal. Simultaneously processing admission grants alongside applications on the Samarth portal for the 2027-28 academic session.

The possibility of having examination forms filled out at the same time (feasibility to be examined).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Immediate resolution of issues encountered while filling out examination forms for the third semester on the Samarth portal (as directed by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Immediate resolution of issues encountered while filling out examination forms for the third semester on the Samarth portal (as directed by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A proposal to award degrees to students through a ceremony held at the institutional level. Making the ‘Tabulation Chart’ for a college available on its respective login portal once the examination results for its students are declared.

Issuance of a dedicated email address by the Controller of Examinations (Lucknow University) for the prompt resolution of college-related issues, along with instructions to the concerned officials to take action on this matter.

Managers and principals from numerous colleges in Lakhimpur district were present at the meeting.

Box plz

Student protest leads to venue change

The Vice-Chancellor and his team had to attend a meeting at a degree college in Lakhimpur Kheri but had to return empty-handed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Students of YD College, Lakhimpur, staged a protest and locked the college gate and all this prompted the vice-chancellor and his team to leave the place. Those aware of the development said that students were staging protests against the hike in examination fees. The venue of the meeting was shifted to another college.

LU spokesperson Mukul Srivastava said, “There were local issues in YD College for which students were staging a protest. The venue of the meeting was changed to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Mahavidyalay.”

Subsequently, the V-C held an open meeting at another college, but representatives from most colleges failed to attend because the venue was changed on a very short notice.

The event was organised to deliberate on various issues with the principals of colleges in the Lakhimpur district and to address challenges faced by these institutions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}