Freedom fighter Gaurihar dead in UP’s Agra

Freedom fighter Saroj Rani Gaurihar (90) passed away at her residence in Kamla Nagar locality of Agra on Sunday morning. Known for her simplicity and patriotic ideology, Gaurihar was chairperson of Nagari Pracharni Sabha in Agra and was part of various social welfare movements.

She was born in Kacheri Ghat locality of Agra and had been jailed once during the freedom movement. She was active at various literary platforms in the city and contributed a lot with her relentless service to humanity.

He had been ill for quite some time and was facing heart trouble and was hospitalised too. Known for her active participation in events, Gaurihar was a soft-spoken person respected by one and all.

“The demise of great freedom fighter Saroj Rani Gaurihar has left a vacuum which is tough to be filled. Despite her age, she was always available for patriotic events, literary assemblies and cultural events of Agra” said Purshttam Khandelwal, MLA from Agra North, who said he always got a motherly affection from veteran freedom fighter who stood for principles and ethics all through her life.

“I met her last on August 15 this year and it was from her home that we began the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ event in Kamla Nagar,” said Khandelwal after offering floral tributes to the freedom fighter.