GORAKHPUR/LUCKNOW As the whistle blew at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station on Monday afternoon, chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Sita Maiyya” echoed across the platform, marking the arrival of a direct rail link linking the sacred birthplaces of Lord Ram and Mata Sita. Connectivity between Uttar Pradesh’s temple town of Ayodhya and Nepal’s Janakpur Dham officially rolled onto the tracks with the launch of the weekly Saryu-Kamala Express.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath waves as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, jointly inaugurate the Saryu-Kamala Express via video conferencing, in Ayodhya on Monday. ((@CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo)) more less

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah jointly launched the service virtually from New Delhi, while UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the train at a grand ceremony in Ayodhya, said a government spokesperson.

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“Shri Ayodhya Dham and Mithila...the sacred and mythological confluence of two cultures is being revived today as the ‘Saryu-Kamala Express’ between Shri Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham starts,” Yogi said at the event.

He said: “The ‘Saryu-Kamala Express’ will prove to be an important link that further strengthens the enduring friendship, shared heritage and economic ties between India and Nepal.”

“Under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the friendship between India and Nepal continues to grow stronger every day. The open border between India and Nepal is a unique example of trust in the world,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Now with the train service on, people would no longer have to change buses or undertake a long road journey to reach Janakpur and the train would give fresh momentum to the Ramayan Circuit and boost religious tourism in Janakpur as well as Ayodhya, the spokesperson added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now with the train service on, people would no longer have to change buses or undertake a long road journey to reach Janakpur and the train would give fresh momentum to the Ramayan Circuit and boost religious tourism in Janakpur as well as Ayodhya, the spokesperson added. {{/usCountry}}

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Passengers travelling on the newly introduced Ayodhya Dham-Janakpur Dham weekly express train received a warm welcome at platform no. 2 of Gorakhpur railway station on Monday evening as the inaugural service arrived amid enthusiasm among railway officials and travellers.

Railway officials, including North Eastern Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Sumit Kumar, welcomed the passengers at the station, marking Gorakhpur’s emergence as a key link in the new cross-border pilgrimage corridor.

The inaugural special train (04295) departed from Ayodhya Dham at 12.30 pm on November 23. It reached Basti at 3.05 pm and departed from Gorakhpur at 5.40 pm. The train subsequently proceeded towards Narkatiaganj, scheduled to arrive at 9.30 pm, and Raxaul at 11.15 pm, before continuing towards Janakpur Dham via Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani and Jaynagar. It was scheduled to reach Janakpur Dham at 10 am on November 24.

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The train will have 17 coaches, including seven sleeper-class coaches, three AC three-tier coaches, three AC three-tier economy coaches and two AC two-tier coaches, said the NER CPRO.

The approximately 604-km distance between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham will be covered in around 19 hours. The service will operate once a week. Train number 15596 will depart from Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5:50 pm and reach Janakpur Dham at 12:40 pm on Tuesday. On its return journey, train number 15595 will depart from Janakpur Dham every Saturday at 1:10 pm and reach Ayodhya Cantt at 8:10 am on Sunday.

The train will be operated using a modern 17-coach LHB rake. It will have all facilities, including AC and sleeper coaches. The train will halt at 10 stations, including Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur, and Ayodhya Dham.

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Hindu devotees consider the temple town of Ayodhya to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. It is also the site of a grand Ram temple built over the past few years, which attracts devotees every day from across the country and abroad.

The birthplace of Mata Sita or Mata Janaki is believed to be Janakpur Dham in today’s Nepal, while according to another folklore, she is assumed to have been born in Sitamarhi, a place in today’s north Bihar near the India-Nepal border.