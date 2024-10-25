FSDA realises 1.04 cr fine from adulterators in Lko from April to Sept

Lucknow From April to September this year , the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in Lucknow collected 460 samples of various food items, leading to significant legal actions. Specifically, 311 cases were filed in the court of the adjudicating officer and 25 cases were submitted to the ACJM First Court. Of the cases adjudicated, 224 were resolved, resulting in fines totalling ₹1,04,70,000. The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in Lucknow collected 460 samples of various food items, leading to significant legal actions (Pic for representation)

In addition to food safety measures, the drugs section conducted extensive operations, raiding 18 locations, including four blood banks, and collecting 12 samples for analysis. As of September , the drug Inspector reported that 142 inspections were carried out across drug-selling establishments (117), manufacturing units (6) and blood banks (11). During these operations, medicines worth approximately ₹96,370,098 were seized and cases were filed against individuals involved in illegal drug trade. A total of 14 cases related to drug offences were also filed in the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) .

In the light of these findings, the district level committee of the Food Safety and Drug Administration recently convened a meeting under additional district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh. The meeting aimed to strengthen food safety measures and enhance drug regulation in the district.

Chief food safety officer JP Singh presented report on the ongoing initiatives and the need for stringent enforcement of food safety protocols. He highlighted the successful collection of food samples and the subsequent legal actions taken, underscoring the importance of maintaining high safety standards in food products.

During the meeting, the district magistrate issued several directives aimed at improving food safety. He mandated that all hotels operating restaurants must undergo regular inspections by food safety officers to ensure compliance with health and safety regulations. He stressed that any violations identified should result in appropriate actions, including the potential suspension or cancellation of licences.

Additionally, he instructed relevant officials to ensure that all food establishments lacking proper licences were registered by December 31. This registration process is to be conducted in collaboration with food safety officers and the Trade Board to enhance oversight and accountability in food service operations.

The committee also discussed initiatives to improve the quality of food markets and hygiene ratings for food establishments. Notably, the BHOG programme was introduced to enhance food quality in temples, ensuring that offerings were safe and hygienic. Efforts to register schools as Eat Right Campuses were also emphasized to promote food hygiene and healthy eating habits among students.