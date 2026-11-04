Girl’s death: Man held, police outpost in-charge suspended

A 13-year-old girl allegedly lived in fear for months after a 35-year-old man from her village repeatedly harassed her and pressured her to go with him, her father has alleged. The girl was found hanging at her home in Malihabad on Monday, following which police arrested the accused late that night. The family also alleged that a complaint regarding the same was give at the local outpost, however, it was ignored back then.

The accused was arrested near Sahilamau crossing around 11pm on November 2. (For representation)

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After probe, the Lucknow police found the allegation to be true. DCP (North) Amit Kumar Anand said, “Vivek Kumar, the in-charge of the Kasmandi police outpost was suspended on charges of negligence and failure to take action on the complaint filed by the victim.”

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“The accused, identified as Hans Kumar Shukla, a resident of Ramgarha village, was arrested near Sahilamau crossing around 11pm on November 2,” said the DCP added.

According to police, in his complaint, the girl’s father alleged that Shukla had been continuously troubling and intimidating his minor daughter and pressuring her to accompany him. “When she resisted, he allegedly threatened to harm her. The repeated harassment had left the minor mentally distressed and frightened,” the father alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint further states that around five months ago, Shukla, his brother Vinay Kumar, mother Ramlali and father Shyam Sunder allegedly assaulted the complainant and attacked him with a knife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint further states that around five months ago, Shukla, his brother Vinay Kumar, mother Ramlali and father Shyam Sunder allegedly assaulted the complainant and attacked him with a knife. {{/usCountry}}

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“The father said he returned home on November 2 to find his daughter hanging inside the house. Based on his complaint, Malihabad police registered an FIR under sections 107, 351(3), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),’” the DCP added.

Police said Shukla admitted during questioning that there had been an earlier family dispute and altercation. The other people named in the complaint are yet to be traced, and further investigation is underway.

The circumstances surrounding the girl’s death and the allegations of sustained harassment are being investigated, said the DCP.

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