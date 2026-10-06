Gomti ‘expansion’ in Extension areas, floodwaters invade houses

LUCKNOW Water from the rising Gomti breached its banks and inundated new residential pockets of Gomti Nagar Extension on Monday. The surging floodwaters entered homes in Sector 7, stranding families and forcing several residents to abandon their properties for hotels and temporary accommodations.

Flooded residential colonies in Sector 7 of Gomti Nagar Extension, near the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, following a rise in the water level of the Gomti in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The crisis unfolded despite the city receiving no rainfall on Monday, exposing vulnerabilities in the area’s drainage infrastructure. Floodwaters rapidly spread beyond the riverfront, submerging the stretch from Ahimamau crossing toward the Signature Building, areas surrounding Ekana Stadium, and key underpasses linking to Janeshwar Mishra Park.

The Gomti continued to rise at key monitoring points on Monday, with Gaughat recording a 13cm increase, the Gomti barrage 10cm and Hanuman Setu 7cm in 24 hours. The rise pushed water into newer pockets along the river, including parts of Gomti Nagar Extension, while officials warned that the water level near Ekana stadium could rise further.

Water entered houses in parts of River Green Enclave in Sector 7 of Gomti Nagar Extension, with residents saying more than 20 houses in one pocket had been affected.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The flooding triggered outrage among residents of these Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) areas, who purchased properties with the expectation of robust, planned infrastructure. Instead, they awoke to submerged streets, cut-off access routes and a scramble to salvage essential belongings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flooding triggered outrage among residents of these Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) areas, who purchased properties with the expectation of robust, planned infrastructure. Instead, they awoke to submerged streets, cut-off access routes and a scramble to salvage essential belongings. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Several families shifted to hotels and other temporary accommodations after water entered their homes.

“I have been calling the administration since around 10.30am for help and a boat. Water has entered my home, but nobody has contacted us. People are only sharing phone numbers and passing the responsibility from one person to another,” said Snehleta Singh, a resident of River Green Enclave.

Mohd Umair, another resident of Sector 7, said water had remained inside his house for two to three days. He said officials had not responded despite repeated attempts to contact them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Water level rises at 3 major points in 24 hrs

Irrigation department executive engineer, Lucknow division, Mukesh Vaish said officials were monitoring the river at three-hour intervals.

At 8am on Monday, the water level stood at 113.15 metres at Bhatpurva, 108.39 metres at Gaughat, 106.93 metres at Hanuman Setu and 106.70 metres at the Gomti barrage.

By 5pm, the Gomti barrage remained at 106.70 metres, showing a 10cm rise in 24 hours. Water level at Hanuman Setu reached 107 metres after rising 7cm, while the level at Gaughat rose to 108.45 metres, recording the highest increase of 13cm.

Bhatpurva, in contrast, recorded a marginal fall of 2cm to 113.14 metres.

Vaish said water flowing through the Sarayan river from Lakhimpur and Sitapur, a tributary of the Gomti, was also contributing to the situation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, LDA’s officials visited the affected Gomti Nagar Extension area on Monday and inspected the flooding after residents complained about water entering their homes.

The inspection assumed significance because the affected area forms part of LDA’s planned development in Gomti Nagar Extension. The flooding raised questions over the drainage and flood-management infrastructure in planned residential schemes to cope with a sustained rise in the Gomti.

LDA inspection finds no damage to Green Corridor

A viral video purportedly showing water discharge and soil erosion near Barrel No.14 at Daliganj crossing raised concerns over possible damage to the Green Corridor. The LDA engineering team inspected the site and found no structural damage to the corridor. The erosion occurred outside its slope. The LDA transferred ₹76 lakh to the LMC to extend the outlet pipe towards the river and started stone pitching as a precaution, LDA stated in its official statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Roads near Ekana also submerged

*River water also affected road connectivity around Ekana stadium. The entire stretch from Ahimamau crossing towards the Signature Building witnessed water accumulation. Commuters faced difficulties negotiating the stretch, while an underpass near Ekana stadium was also inundated.

*Another underpass on the Dayal crossing-Janeshwar Mishra Park road faced similar flooding.

*People also raised concerns over the condition of a major drain near Ekana stadium, saying soil had been placed close to the drain, restricting movement of water.

*They apprehended that if the river continues to rise and the accumulated water does not drain out, the obstruction could cause further overflow into nearby residential areas.

RIVER SURGE

Location 5pm level- 8pm level Change in 24 hrs

Gaughat 108.45m—108.45m (+13 cm)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gomti barrage 106.70m–106.70m (+10 cm)

Hanuman Setu 107.00m–107.02m (+2 cm)

Bhatpurva 113.14m- 113.14m (-2 cm)