Gomti swells further in Lucknow, water reaches Bhaisakund platform, Hanumant Dham

As the Gomti continues to swell in Lucknow, its water has now reached several new locations in the city on Saturday, touching the cremation platform at Bhaisakund near Samta Mulak crossing and entering the premises of Hanumant Dham. Waterlogging along the Hanumat Dham premises in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The water level at the Gomti barrage rose by around six inches in 24 hours as runoff from rain-hit catchment areas in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and other upstream districts reached the state capital, according to irrigation department officials.

At Bhaisakund, water reached the platform where cremations using wood are normally conducted, while parts of the Hanumant Dham premises were also inundated.

Nevertheless, operations at Bhaisakund have not been impacted so far even after the rise of the Gomti, according to Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials.

The development comes a day after the swollen Gomti submerged large stretches of the riverfront. On the second day, visitors said the water level at the riverfront was visibly higher than on Friday, with the rise noticeable along several stretches. Similarly, Gulalaghat also experienced a rise in the water level at that location.

Irrigation department executive engineer, Lucknow division, Mukesh Vaish told HT on Saturday the rise was primarily due to water reaching Lucknow from upstream catchment areas rather than fresh rainfall in the city.

“Water coming from the upstream catchment areas has started reaching Lucknow, resulting in the rise in the Gomti’s water level,” Vaish said.

He said the river was now flowing at nearly 30 kmph, compared with around 1 kmph earlier, as accumulated runoff from upstream areas added to the river’s discharge.

ALL 10 BARRAGE GATES OPENED

With the water level rising, the irrigation department has opened all 10 gates of the Gomti barrage to facilitate downstream movement.

Vaish said officials operate the gates according to the river’s water level and flow conditions. During a rise, opening the gates allows water to move downstream and helps reduce the possibility of water backing up towards the city.

The department had earlier sealed 48 city drainage outlets to prevent the swollen river from backing up into Lucknow’s drainage network, as reported by HT on Saturday.

The continuing rise in the Gomti has also intensified flood-relief operations in BKT, where more than 30 boats are operating in affected areas.

DM INSPECTS FLOOD-HIT AREAS IN BKT BY BOAT

District magistrate Vishak G and joint police commissioner (law and order) Babloo Kumar inspected flood-affected areas of Bakshi Ka Talab by the boat on Saturday and interacted with residents to assess their requirements.

Areas including Lasa, Bahadurpur, Sultanpur and Akadiya Mau have reported waterlogging following the rise in the Gomti.

The administration has deployed more than 30 boats to facilitate the movement of residents and delivery of essential supplies. The DM directed officials to arrange additional boats wherever required.

Four relief camps and assistance centres are operating in the affected areas, with revenue, health and animal husbandry officials deployed round the clock.

Officials are providing cooked food at relief camps and will start distributing dry rations and flood-relief kits among affected families from Sunday.

The administration has also arranged green fodder and straw for livestock. Health teams are distributing essential medicines and chlorine tablets, while veterinary teams are visiting affected areas to treat animals and ensure fodder availability.

The DM directed officials to maintain continuous monitoring and ensure that relief material reaches affected families without delay.

LDA ASKS FOOD VALLEY TO SHUT FOR A DAY

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), as a precautionary measure, asked the Food Valley management to shut down the premises for a day following a rise in the riverfront water level that triggered a high alert. An LDA official confirmed this development.