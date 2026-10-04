Flooded Faizullaganj: While life in this Lko area is tough, death is no better

The flood has disrupted almost every rhythm of life in Faizullaganj. Houses have turned into islands, roads have disappeared under water and even getting a bottle of water has become a daily struggle. A flooded street in Faizullahganj area of Lucknow (HT Photo)

But in some of the worst-hit pockets of the city, the crisis has gone beyond food and shelter as even death now has to be carried through the flood.

When Meena Kannaujia died in Kailash Bihar, her husband Ram Chandra Kannaujia and sons Ram Dinesh, Rakesh and Dilip had to carry her bier through the waterlogged streets for the last rites.

For those still living in the affected areas, finding drinking water has become another ordeal. On Saturday, a child, Mohit, was seen travelling on a makeshift raft carrying bottles and containers to collect water. Asked about food, he said he had not eaten since morning and had been searching for water for a long time.

In Loharamau, residents said water had entered their houses, forcing them to move household belongings out on their own. Some families have left for relatives’ houses or other safer places, while others said they had nowhere to go and were sleeping on footpaths.

The shortage of boats has added to the problem. Mamta Tripathi, an activist in the area said evacuation boats have been deployed but are too few, forcing people to wait for hours. Some also alleged that money was being demanded for boat rides, with one resident claiming ₹100 was being sought per person.

“When boats arrive, priority is given to moving people, leaving families unable to take essential household belongings with them,” said Suraj Kashyap, a local of Faizullaganj.

Healthcare access has also been affected. The government hospital in Purana Daudnagar is surrounded by water, with patients and attendants having to pass through around four feet of water to reach the facility.

Residents said water has remained on roads in parts of Faizullaganj for days, with the rising Gomti worsening the situation after prolonged rain.

For residents, however, the frustration is not only about the current flood. They said the area faces similar waterlogging every year and alleged that officials visit, offer assurances and leave without addressing the underlying problem.