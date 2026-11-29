New Delhi: Delhi is on course to record its cleanest November since daily air quality index (AQI) bulletins began in 2015, aided by relatively favourable meteorological conditions, higher wind speeds and warmer temperatures. Experts, whoever, have cautioned that the improvement in the headline figures does not necessarily reflect the full extent of the city’s pollution burden. Morning walkers exercise at Asita Park near bank of the Yamuna river amid a blanket of smog. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo) more

With just one day left in the month, Delhi’s average AQI for November stood at 299, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. This would be the lowest November average since 2015, surpassing the previous best of 312, recorded in 2019. The corresponding November averages in other years were higher, including 374 in 2024, 373 in 2023, 320 in 2022 and 328 in 2020.

Experts stressed that the improvement needs to be viewed in context. An average AQI of 299 still falls in the “poor” category, while 13 days this month have recorded “very poor” air quality. Delhi has experienced 16 days in the “poor” category and 13 in the “very poor” category, with no ‘severe’ days so far.

On Sunday, CPCB’s 4pm bulletin recorded an AQI of 311, in the “very poor” category, ending a 14-day stretch of “poor” air quality. HT’s Pollution Dashboard, which calculates the index using CPCB monitoring station readings and the board’s published formula, recorded an AQI of 323 for the preceding 24 hours at 6pm on Sunday.

The absence of any “severe” days is notable, given that November is traditionally among Delhi’s most polluted months. In previous years, the city recorded between three and 11 severe air quality days during the month.

Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at think tank Envirocatalysts, said the official figures indicated Delhi’s cleanest November since the daily AQI bulletin began. However, he cautioned against attributing the entire improvement to falling emissions. “Part of that gain is real, and it should be acknowledged. On the stations that have reported every year, PM2.5 is about a fifth lower than last November in broadly similar weather,” he said.

But Dahiya said changes to the monitoring network could be making the headline average look better than the underlying situation. Delhi has added around 20 monitoring stations this year, many on the relatively greener outskirts, which record lower pollution levels than older stations. This, he estimated, could be pulling down the city average by around 10 micrograms per cubic metre.

He also flagged missing data, saying approximately one in 20 hourly PM2.5 readings was unavailable this November, compared with one in 50 last year. The gaps were particularly significant on Diwali night, when readings above 1,000 are dropped.

“At above 160 micrograms per cubic metre, nearly three times the daily standard, Delhi’s air is still far from clean. Credit the progress, audit the network, and judge future gains on a fixed, verified set of stations,” he said.

Meteorological conditions have also played an important role in shaping pollution levels this month. Delhi recorded an average maximum temperature of 28.9°C and an average minimum of 13.8°C, both above their respective long-period averages of 28.33°C and 13.02°C.

However, conditions on Sunday were less favourable for pollution dispersal. Safdarjung recorded calm winds, while an inversion layer, which traps cooler air and pollutants close to the surface beneath warmer air, was observed around 150 metres above ground at 4.30am.

According to IITM’s pollution contribution analysis, transport was the largest contributor to Delhi’s pollution on Sunday, accounting for 19.3%. Non-local sources also contributed significantly, including Gautam Budh Nagar at 12.8% and Ghaziabad at 10.7%.

The forecast indicates that Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday before potentially improving to ‘poor’ thereafter. GRAP Stage II measures remain in force, alongside the Delhi government’s winter restrictions on non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the capital and private construction, which is prohibited until January 31, 2027.