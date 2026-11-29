New Delhi: Delhi University’s Executive Council is set to consider a proposal to revise the eligibility criteria for calculating Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for undergraduate admissions, officials said on Sunday. The proposal seeks to scrap the existing categorisation-based system, replacing the current best-of-four subject combination with a best-of-three formula. (Photo for representation)

The change, aimed at providing students more flexibility, is proposed to take effect from the 2027-28 academic session. The university’s Academic Council approved the proposal at a meeting held last week, and it will now be taken up by the Executive Council for consideration. However, when will the Executive Council hear the proposal is not finalised yet.

Under the current system, CUET papers are divided into three sections: languages and domain-specific subjects, each carrying 200 marks, and the General Aptitude Test (GAT), carrying 250 marks. Under the proposal, also seen by HT, the first two categories will be merged, while the General Aptitude Test will remain mandatory only for a select few courses.

“There will no longer be separate categories for language and domain-specific subjects. Instead, all subjects offered by the university will be part of a single pool. The CUET score will be calculated based on their best three scores—which can be two language subjects at most,” said DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi.

For instance, a student’s best-three subject combination could include one language paper and two subjects such as Political Science and History, or two language papers, such as English and Hindi, along with Political Science. However, all three subjects cannot be language papers, as per the proposed changes.

Students can also have their CUET scores calculated using three domain-specific subjects, such as Political Science, Economics and History, without a language paper being part of the best-three combination. However, they must have studied a language in Class 12.

Candidates would be free to appear for more than three CUET subjects, but only their three highest scores would be considered while preparing the merit list.

Some officials from the university welcomed the proposal to make language a non-mandatory criterion.

“I think DU’s decision is quite sensible. Language proficiency should be assessed based on a person’s ability to understand questions and respond appropriately within their chosen subject area, rather than treating language as a separate criterion. For instance, if a student wishes to pursue Botany, their ability to use language for expressing concepts in Botany can be evaluated through their ability to comprehend and answer subject-specific questions. I suggest that universities across the country adopt this approach,” said DU’s former vice chancellor Dinesh Singh.

Meanwhile, Latika Gupta, a professor and member of the university’s education department, said the move will lead toward a more specialised model of education.

“I find the removal of language from the mandatory list to be a problematic move toward a technicist model of education. We are already witnessing real downfall in the youth’s ability to think and articulate their ideas coherently and competently. No British or American university admits its own young people without checking their language scores and their proficiency in thinking and expressing ideas,” said Gupta.