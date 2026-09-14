Kharar toddler drowns in waterlogged house

A two-year-old boy died after falling from his bed onto the waterlogged floor of his house in Shivalik City, Ward 16, Kharar, amid rain on Sunday, police said. The toddler’s mother had put him to sleep before briefly going upstairs to put away household items. On returning to the room, she found the boy drowned, pulled him out and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased’s father, Nathu, said waterlogging had been a regular problem in the area. “People raise their voice, but the authorities have found no permanent solution. I was away when the mishap took place,” he said. (HT File)

The deceased’s father, Nathu, said waterlogging had been a regular problem in the area. “People raise their voice, but the authorities have found no permanent solution. I was away when the mishap took place,” he said.

The boy’s aunt, Rita, said she was at work when neighbours informed her about the incident. She returned immediately and accompanied the family to the hospital.

Residents said water accumulation had been a recurring problem in the area. Local leaders deployed pumps to drain the water from the locality.

Efforts were made to contact sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurmeet Singh regarding the measures taken to address the waterlogging issue, but he did not respond to calls.

An official from Kharar City police station said a postmortem examination would be conducted soon. Necessary proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC, he added.