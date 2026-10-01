LMC approves ₹5,319-cr revised budget; eyes ₹811-cr from house tax

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Thursday approved its revised 2026-27 budget of ₹5,319.29 crore, with roads, sanitation and waste management among the key areas of spending. The budget includes funds available with the civic body at the beginning of the financial year. The revised budget was approved at the executive committee meeting in Bharwara, chaired by mayor Sushma Kharkwal. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar and other senior officials attended the meeting. (Sourced)

The civic body expects to generate ₹3,740.34 crore during the financial year and has proposed expenditure of ₹3,739.56 crore, leaving a projected balance of ₹1,579.72 crore.

The revised budget was approved at the executive committee meeting in Bharwara, chaired by mayor Sushma Kharkwal. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar and other senior officials attended the meeting.

₹1,319 crore for roads, infrastructure

The LMC has earmarked around ₹1,319 crore for roads, road repairs, infrastructure development and construction-related works. The allocation includes provisions for public lighting, parks, municipal schools, healthcare and veterinary services, pensions and digitisation of civic services.

₹585 crore for sanitation, waste management

Around ₹585.05 crore has been allocated for sanitation and solid waste management. The provision covers municipal sanitation operations, solid waste management, drain cleaning and related activities, including requirements of the central workshop.

₹811 crore house tax target

The civic body has set a target of ₹811 crore from house tax. It has also budgeted ₹100 crore from user charges and ₹16 crore from advertisement fees.

The LMC expects ₹1,126 crore through the State Finance Commission. For capital works, the budget includes ₹300 crore under the CM Grid and provisions under the 15th and 16th Finance Commissions, including ₹250 crore from the 16th Finance Commission.

Jalkal budget crosses ₹480 crore

The revised budget of the Jalkal department projects total income of ₹472.31 crore against expenditure of ₹483.45 crore. The department plans to improve online billing, create new demands and strengthen revenue recovery and collection.