BJP gears up for Navratri push, Tawde assigns roles to co-incharges

The BJP is set to step up its preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from the nine-day Navratri festivities beginning October 11. State in-charge Vinod Tawde reviewed the party’s organisational preparedness and poll-related assignments during his two-day visit to Lucknow. BJP state incgarge Vinod Tawde also reviewed preparations for the MLC elections to 11 seats from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies. (File)

Tawde, who reached the state capital on Thursday, presided over a meeting at the BJP headquarters and assigned responsibilities to the party’s four co-incharges for Uttar Pradesh — Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pardeep Varma and Anant Ojha. He also met the six regional presidents and briefed them about the tasks ahead of the assembly elections due in early 2027.

Tawde also reviewed preparations for the MLC elections to 11 seats from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies, for which the BJP has announced candidates for all seats. Polling is scheduled for October 23 and counting will be held on October 27.

The Rajya Sabha elections for 10 Uttar Pradesh seats, scheduled for October 16, also came up for discussion. The party is yet to officially announce its candidates for the seats.

Signalling its preparations for the assembly polls, the BJP on Thursday evening announced new teams for six of its morchas — Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, OBC, Mahila, Kisan and Minority.

The balancing act

One of the notable appointments was that of Vikas Kishore, son of former Mohanlalganj MP and former Union minister of state Kaushal Kishore, as a state vice-president of the SC Morcha. Kaushal Kishore had recently raised questions over the functioning of the government and organisation. The appointment is being seen within the party as an attempt to accommodate the former MP. Anas Sajid has been appointed state president of the Minority Morcha.

The SC Morcha has 12 vice-presidents, including Vikas Kishore, Anoop Valmiki, Ashok Sonkar, Babulal Bhanwra, Charan Singh Lisari, Bhagwati Prasad, Nand Kishore Kanaujia, Abhishek Sagar, Narendra Mahndha, Hariram Rawat, Adesh Kori and Anita Siddharth. It also has four state general secretaries — Pushpendra Pasi, Alok Kumar, Kamlesh Jatav and Pardesi Ravidas — besides 12 secretaries and presidents for all six kshetras.

The Mahila Morcha team comprises 12 vice-presidents, two general secretaries, 11 state ministers, one treasurer, one co-treasurer, one office secretary, one media convenor and two co-convenors.

Pradhan retained as OBC Morcha vice-president

In the team headed by state president Prakash Pal, MLC Ramchandra Pradhan, who was also in the race for the president’s post, has been retained as vice-president.

The team has 12 vice-presidents, four general secretaries, 12 ministers, one treasurer, two co-treasurers, one media incharge, two co-incharges, one social media convenor, two co-convenors, and a research department chief and two co-chiefs.