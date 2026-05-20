LESA promises upgrades as surging power demand leaves Faizullaganj in the dark

LUCKNOW Following days of prolonged power outages and resident protests in Faizullaganj, engineers from the Lucknow Electricity Supply Authority (LESA) met BJP MLA Neeraj Bora on Wednesday, pledging to install additional transformers and lay new cables to stabilise the area’s electricity supply. Over the past two months, the power load had doubled in Faizullaganj. On investigation, it was found that almost 80% houses had vehicle charging facilities and increased use of induction stoves and heaters amid the LPG cylinder shortage, says chief engineer (Pic for representation)

“We are also stepping up regular monitoring to prevent future disruptions,” said chief engineer VP Singh.

The crisis, according to LESA officials, was triggered by a sudden spike in temperature that overloaded a 630 kVA transformer, causing repeated trips on May 17 and 18. The disruption even led to clashes with some residents, who obstructed LESA staff from restoring power — a situation for which police intervention was required.

“A 400 kVA trolley transformer was deployed to restore supply and our teams worked overnight with police support to manage the situation,” Singh added.

MLA Neeraj Bora, speaking to HT, voiced concern over the recurring outages. “Residents have been reporting daily power cuts. I repeatedly called LESA officials, but the issues persisted. If the officials had any explanation, they should have communicated directly,” he said. He also highlighted that residents of posh colonies like Nirala Nagar are now facing similar problems, which he has forwarded to LESA chief engineer.

The surge in electricity demand in Faizullahganj has been dramatic. VP Singh said he brought one point to the notice of the MLA that the power load had doubled over the past two months in Faizullahganj, which was surprising – on investigation, it was found that almost 80% houses had vehicle charging facilities and increased use of induction stoves and heaters amid the LPG cylinder shortage.

“The rising demand is putting extreme pressure on the existing infrastructure. Extra transformers and new cables will be installed to manage the load. Residents are urged to cooperate and avoid hostility towards LESA staff, who are there to serve them,” he emphasised.

Bora warned that he would raise the issue in the next Vidhan Sabha session, questioning why officials of UPPCL, MVVNL and other authorities have been unresponsive to calls from both residents and public representatives.

“Most of the officials, including Madhyanchal MD, are unresponsive to calls of public representatives,” he added.