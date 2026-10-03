River at the doorstep: Brief respite ends, Faizullaganj sinks again

LUCKNOW For the residents of Faizullaganj, the sigh of relief breathed on Thursday was cut short. Just as the floodwaters of the swollen Gomti showed signs of receding, they surged back into narrow lanes and modest homes on Friday, extending an agonising inundation into its sixth consecutive day. Floodwaters surged back into narrow lanes and modest homes on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

In the densely populated pockets of Millat Nagar, Zainab Masjid and Ram Vihar Colony, the returning tide has transformed roads into murky canals, leaving over 200 homes completely submerged. Families are now trapped in knee-deep water, grappling with a mounting drinking water crisis and a desperate wait for rescue, lamented locals.

SDM (Sadar) Sahil Singh said the situation would improve only after the river level stabilises and begins to fall.

“The increase in water level has become a major problem. Once the level stabilises and subsequently starts falling, the situation here will gradually improve,” he said.

“The struggle is only escalating as water enters fresh areas,” said local activist Mamta Tripathi, noting that the few boats operating in the area are struggling to meet the immense demand of the marooned neighborhoods.

She said water reached knee level in parts of Millat Nagar while residents also raised concerns over the availability of drinking water amid the situation.

The fresh rise came despite ongoing rescue and relief measures. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar had told HT on Thursday that more than 200 houses were submerged and residents continued to depend on boats to move through waterlogged streets.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) maintained that Faizullaganj acts as a natural catchment for river water and that pumping alone cannot provide lasting relief. Kumar said flooding would remain a challenge until an embankment prevents river water from entering the area.

The civic body deployed 15 boats to help residents move through the affected stretches.

District magistrate Vishak G and joint commissioner of police (law and order) Babloo Kumar inspected the affected areas by boat on Friday and reviewed rescue and relief operations.

Officials said three flood relief camps and a control room had been established. The administration said 24 boats had been deployed for rescue and relief operations, while divers had been kept ready for emergencies.

The DM directed officials to arrange 10 additional boats and identify children, elderly residents and pregnant women so they could be moved to safer locations on priority, if required.

He directed officials to ensure regular removal of garbage and debris accumulating in floodwater. A team comprising three additional district magistrates, SDMs and tehsildars has been deployed in shifts to monitor the situation.