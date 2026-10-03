Haryana: Three held for using fake medical certificates to get driving licences in Hisar

Three people have been arrested in Hisar for allegedly using forged medical and first-aid certificates to obtain new driving licences and renew existing ones, police said on Friday. During the verification, discrepancies were found in the receipt and training certificate submitted as part of an application for a new driving licence, raising doubts over the authenticity of the documents. (HT File)

The arrests followed an investigation by the chief ministe’s (CM) Flying squad after it received information that some private typists in the city were allegedly facilitating driving licence applications using forged documents. The Civil Lines police station registered a case against six people on a complaint from CM Flying Hisar range in-charge Sunaina. Police have so far arrested Manmohan, Sunil Bansal and Vimal Kumar in connection with the case. A stamp allegedly used to prepare fake medical certificates was also recovered from the possession of one of the accused, police said.

According to officials, the CM Flying squad scrutinised records related to newly issued and renewed driving licences in Hisar. The medical certificates and first-aid training certificates submitted along with the licence applications were also verified with the concerned institutions.

During the verification, discrepancies were found in the receipt and training certificate submitted as part of an application for a new driving licence, raising doubts over the authenticity of the documents.

The squad subsequently examined medical certificates attached to applications for the renewal of three driving licences. When the certificates were sent to the Civil Hospital, Hisar, for verification, hospital authorities found that there was no record of the three certificates, officials said. Following the verification, the squad recommended police action against those allegedly involved in preparing and using the documents.

Police subsequently registered a case against six people under various provisions relating to the preparation and use of forged documents and allegedly obtaining or renewing driving licences on their basis. The police said the investigation was continuing to establish the role of the remaining accused and determine whether others were involved in the alleged document-forging network.

Officials said further action would be taken on the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation.