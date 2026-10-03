BSF neutralises two Pak intruders in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday shot dead two suspected Pakistani intruders while they were allegedly attempting to enter Indian territory by crossing the International Border in Tarn Taran district, officials said. According to officials, BSF troops deployed along the India-Pakistan border noticed suspicious movement in the area around noon. (HT)

According to officials, BSF troops deployed along the India-Pakistan border noticed suspicious movement in the area around noon.

The troops challenged the suspected intruders and repeatedly warned them to stop, officials said.

However, the intruders allegedly ignored the warnings and continued moving towards the Indian side, prompting the BSF personnel to open fire after sensing a threat, they said. Both intruders were killed in the firing, officials said.

The identities of the deceased had yet to be established, they said, adding that further proceedings were being carried out in close coordination with the Punjab Police and the BSF.

The bodies have been handed over to the police for post-mortem examination.

Officials said further investigation was underway to establish the identities of the deceased and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attempted infiltration.

A meeting between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers was also expected to be held soon in connection with the incident, officials said.

Punjab shares a 553-km international border with Pakistan across six frontier districts: Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka.