Amritsar police bust two crime rings; seize 10 kg heroin, 10 pistols

In a major crackdown on arms and drug smuggling, the Amritsar Rural Police recovered 10 kg heroin and 10 illegal pistols with the arrest of four operatives of two separate crime networks, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday. In a major crackdown on arms and drug smuggling, the Amritsar Rural Police recovered 10 kg heroin and 10 illegal pistols with the arrest of four operatives of two separate crime networks, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday. (HT Photo)

The DGP said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were linked to foreign-based smugglers, and involved in procuring illegal weapons and narcotics. Further investigation was underway to uncover the complete network, he said.

Sharing operational details, Border Range inspector general of police (IGP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on inputs about a cross-border narcotics network, teams from the Gharinda police station nabbed two men and recovered 10 kg heroin from their possession.

The accused were identified as Parasdeep Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Kamboa; and Gurmukh Singh, alias Bodi, a resident of Kahangarh, Attari. Parasdeep is a notorious drug smuggler and was running a drug cartel in the region, Bhullar said.

In another operation, a police team from the same police station intercepted and apprehended two men for possessing 10 illegal pistols. The duo was identified as Rajanpreet Singh, a resident of Galluwal; and Vijay, a resident of Rajatal Colony in Gharinda.

Amritsar Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said two separate cases under Section 25 of the Arms Act and under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, respectively, had been registered. Further investigations were ongoing, he said.