MSRTC travel passes now available online

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Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC’s) popular ‘Aavadel tethe kothehi pravas’ (travel anywhere you like) passes have now been made available online, allowing passengers to obtain four-day and seven-day travel passes from the comfort of their homes through the corporation’s official website and mobile application (app). The move is aimed at making the process of booking passes easier, faster and more transparent while reducing the need for passengers to visit bus depots and stand in queues, especially during holidays and peak tourism season.

As per the information shared by the MSRTC, passengers have to enter the required details online following which, passes will be generated as per the applicable rules. The digital passes can either be printed or displayed as PDFs on mobile phones while travelling. The passes will also feature a QR code, which will be used for verification during the journey. Conductors will scan the QR code using their electronic ticketing and issuing machine (ETIM). Once scanned, details such as the passenger’s name, type of pass, validity period and other relevant information will be displayed on the ETIM machine. Conductors will also verify the identity document presented by the passenger before allowing the journey under the pass.

The digital system is expected to significantly reduce the need for passengers to visit MSRTC depots for purchasing passes. The corporation has particularly focused on making the facility useful during peak travel periods when there is increased demand for travel passes. Passengers will be able to complete the process online without depending on handwritten pass issuance at depots. The MSRTC has directed its divisional offices, bus depots and local-level offices to publicise the new facility among passengers.

MSRTC chairman and managing director Pratap Sarnaik said that the introduction of the online facility is aimed at improving passenger convenience and modernising the corporation’s services. “The online ‘Aavadel tethe kothehi pravas’ pass facility will save passengers from the need to visit depots and wait in queues. The QR code-based verification will make the process faster and more transparent, while allowing passengers to carry their valid pass conveniently on their mobile phones. Our focus is to use technology to make MSRTC services simpler and more passenger-friendly,” said Sarnaik.