4,000 LT grade teachers set for promotion to lecturer posts

Around 4,000 LT grade teachers working in government secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh are likely to be promoted to lecturer posts, ending a long wait for promotion for many teachers. Promotions in the male LT grade cadre were also delayed because of disputes related to seniority. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

As per the proposal being prepared on the instructions of the state government, the promotion list includes more than 2,100 teachers from the male cadre and over 1,800 teachers from the female cadre.

A senior secondary education department official aware of the move said the education directorate is expected to soon write to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to convene a meeting of the departmental promotion committee (DPC), which will formally clear the promotions.

The government had directed that the promotion exercise be completed by September 30. However, the preparation and scrutiny of seniority lists took longer than expected. Officials said the process is now likely to move forward shortly.

As per the rules, LT grade teachers who complete five years of service are to be considered for promotion every year against available lecturer vacancies. However, promotions in government schools have often been delayed. The last promotion in the female cadre, involving 59 teachers in two subjects, was carried out in December 2022, while promotions in the male cadre have remained pending for several years.

The secondary education department had approached the UPPSC around two years ago for convening the DPC. The process, however, was held up after the commission raised objections to proposals for vacancies arising between the 2019-20 and 2023-24 academic sessions.

The commission sought details on the reasons and dates on which vacancies arose, along with certification that the seniority list was undisputed. It also raised objections over issues including non-sequential numbering of women teachers and failure to earmark reservation for persons with disabilities against posts requisitioned year-wise.

Promotions in the male LT grade cadre were also delayed because of disputes related to seniority.

“The promotion process will be completed soon,” said Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, additional director of education (government).