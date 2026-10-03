2 held for opening fire near DSP office in Jalalabad

Fazilka police arrested two youths for allegedly opening fire near the office of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Luvdeep Singh Gill in Jalalabad late Thursday evening. Fazilka police arrested two youths for allegedly opening fire near the office of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Luvdeep Singh Gill in Jalalabad late Thursday evening. (Representational image)

Panic gripped Jalalabad after a group of armed youths allegedly opened fire near the DSP’s office. Some of the suspects reportedly entered the police office premises before fleeing the spot.

According to preliminary information, the youths arrived on three to four motorcycles from the Lal Batti Chowk side and allegedly fired near the DSP’s office. Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, following which two suspects were arrested while several others managed to flee.

The arrested suspects were identified as Sona Singh alias Sonu of Amir Khas village, and Akash, from the Vairoka police station area. Police said an illegal .32-bore pistol was recovered from their possession.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had allegedly opened fire at their rivals. While fleeing the spot, one of the motorcycle riders reportedly lost control of the vehicle and fell near the DSP’s office,” said an official privy to the investigation.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police Gagan Ajit Singh said police teams were working to identify all those involved in the incident and ascertain their individual roles.

Investigators are examining available evidence, including CCTV footage, while teams have been deployed at various locations to trace the remaining suspects. Further investigation is underway.