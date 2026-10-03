SAD fields Harminder Sandhu from Chabbewal at ‘Punjab Bachao’ rally

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has formally announced Harminder Singh Sandhu as its candidate for Chabbewal assembly constituency. Addressing a ‘Punjab Bachaho’ rally at Mannanhana village on Friday, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal urged the people to elect Sandhu with a big margin. Sandhu was appointed halqa incharge after he had quit the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the SAD earlier this year. He had contested the last assembly election on an AAP ticket and had polled nearly 40,000 votes. Lashing out at the AAP government, Sukhbir alleged that its self-proclaimed honest image had been exposed and media blitzkrieg would not conceal its corrupt deeds. (HT)

Lashing out at the AAP government, Sukhbir alleged that its self-proclaimed honest image had been exposed and media blitzkrieg would not conceal its corrupt deeds.

“Instead of indulging in publicity stunts, the chief minister should tell why his office was being accused of collecting crores by way of postings and transfers by the Enforcement Directorate (ED),” he said.

The SAD president also accused AAP of running a mining mafia in the state and urged the ED to probe and expose the nexus.

He announced that the Kandi area development ministry would be established to ensure holistic development of the area if the SAD formed the government in the state.

“We will build an expressway linking Pathankot with Chandigarh covering the Kandi belt. We will also offer a special industrial package for the Kandi area and give incentives, including cheaper power, to new investors”, he added.