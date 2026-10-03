Mohali: 30-yr-old biker dies after crashing into unlit truck

A 30-year-old man died after his motorcycle rammed into a truck parked without warning lights near the vegetable market in Phase 6 Industrial Area on Wednesday. The deceased, Des Raj, a resident of Badmajra, was returning home after completing his night shift at a private company in Phase 6. Passers-by rushed the victim to the Phase 6 civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (HT File)

According to police, the truck had been left on the road without parking lights, indicators, a dipper or a reflector. Due to poor visibility, Des Raj allegedly failed to notice the stationary vehicle and crashed into its rear. He suffered serious injuries and his motorcycle was also damaged.

Passers-by rushed him to the Phase 6 civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On a complaint by his father, Ram Prasad, Phase 1 police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 285, 106 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the truck and trace its driver.

19-year-old injured after car hits bike

A 19-year-old man was injured after a car allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with his motorcycle near the main gate of Amity University in IT City on September 19. The victim, Amanpreet Singh, was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he is undergoing treatment.

Following a complaint by his elder brother Parvinder Singh, IT City police registered a case against the unidentified car driver on Friday under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, Amanpreet was travelling on a friend’s motorcycle around 6.15pm when the car allegedly hit the bike head-on. The impact threw him onto a road divider, causing a head injury and bleeding. The driver allegedly fled the scene. Passers-by took him to a private hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMER. Police are searching for the driver.