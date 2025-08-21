Govt school students in UP to undergo 210-hr skill training

Government school students in Uttar Pradesh will undergo a 210-hour skill training course under the National Education Policy 2020, officials said on Thursday. The training will cover 150 hours of core skills, 30 hours of soft skills and 30 hours of industrial visits, which have been made mandatory. Training courses will be aligned with students’ interests, sectors, and options suggested by district magistrates (Sourced)

The decision was made at a virtual meeting chaired by Pulkit Khare, director of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM), under ‘Project Praveen’, an initiative aimed at providing free skill training to students in classes 9 to 12.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Sector Skill Council (SSC) and its representatives also attended the meeting, which focused on imparting skill training to government secondary school students alongside their regular education in the financial year 2025-26.

According to a press release, training courses will be aligned with students’ interests, sectors, and options suggested by district magistrates. Mission director Khare directed the SSC to prepare the courses quickly and submit them to the UPSDM.

The SSC assured that the 210-hour courses would be designed and delivered within the stipulated timeframe.

For the first time, students participating in ‘Project Praveen’ will receive free skill training, including industrial visits, aimed at developing employment-oriented education and providing hands-on experience, the release stated.