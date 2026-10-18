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Hardoi Police paid 52.51L for CCTV cameras that never arrived

Police personnel spend their days investigating fraud and tracking down cheats

Published on: Oct 18, 2026, 07:48:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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Police personnel spend their days investigating fraud and tracking down cheats. In Hardoi, however, the police department itself has allegedly been duped, having paid 52.51 lakh to a Mumbai-based firm for CCTV cameras and accessories but received none of the equipment even after six months.

Mumbai-based firm, located in Madhuban Industrial Estate, Andheri East, was awarded the contract (FOR REPRESENTATION)
Mumbai-based firm, located in Madhuban Industrial Estate, Andheri East, was awarded the contract (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Hardoi police registered an FIR against Light Force Buildimt Limited and its proprietor, Amit Rai, at Kotwali City police station on Friday, following a complaint by Reserve Inspector Yashwant Pratap Singh. According to the complaint, the firm received the full payment of 52,51,672.92 through the government’s procurement portal, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), but failed to supply the CCTV cameras and accessories despite repeated reminders.

According to the complaint, the Mumbai-based firm, located in Madhuban Industrial Estate, Andheri East, was awarded the contract to supply CCTV cameras and related equipment to police stations across Hardoi district.

However, the proprietor allegedly kept postponing delivery whenever the department followed up, leaving the police without the equipment despite full payment having been made.

The alleged non-delivery has left the department in an unusual predicament, with the police, who invest- igate cheating cases, now pursuing a case in which they claim to have been cheated themselves.

CCTV systems are a crucial component of police station infrastructure, helping monitor premises and strengthen accountability.

Police have invoked Section 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with criminal breach of trust.

Investigators will examine procurement documents, payment records, contractual obligations and communications between the department and the firm to determine the circumstances behind the alleged failure to supply the equipment.

The allegations against the company and its proprietor are yet to be established through investigation.

 
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Hardoi Police paid ₹52.51L for CCTV cameras that never arrived
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