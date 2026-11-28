The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government about the procedure prescribed for designating a person as a ‘mafia’ and maintaining the list of the state’s top 50 mafia figures.

The matter will be taken up after the state files its affidavit . (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A division bench of Justice Abdul Moin and Justice Pramod Kumar Srivastava granted the state two weeks’ time to file an affidavit explaining the same.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The court passed the order on November 26 while hearing a petition filed by Bahraich resident Gabbar Singh alias Devendra Pratap Singh alias Rajesh Singh, who had challenged his alleged designation as a mafia and the inclusion of his name in the list of top 50 mafia figures.

A government order (GO) was issued on May 1, 2017 for setting up the Anti-Bhoo Mafia Task Forces (Anti-Land Mafia Task Forces) in the state. The GO also provided for identification of ‘bhoo mafia; by the District Level Task Force. The State Level Task Force was entrusted with reviewing such identification.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It was the petitioner’s grievance that this May 2017 GO did not prescribe any procedure for identifying a ‘bhoo mafia’, yet his name had been included in the list of land mafia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was the petitioner’s grievance that this May 2017 GO did not prescribe any procedure for identifying a ‘bhoo mafia’, yet his name had been included in the list of land mafia. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The court noted that an earlier affidavit filed by the additional chief secretary (Revenue) stated that the petitioner’s name was included in the list of land mafia.

However, during the hearing, the government advocate referred to a subsequent affidavit (dated March 17, 2026), filed by the principal secretary, revenue department, which categorically stated that the words ‘land mafia’ or ‘bhoo mafia’ had been used erroneously for the petitioner in the earlier affidavit instead of the word ‘mafia’.

Relying on this clarification, the government advocate submitted that the petitioner had not been designated as a ‘bhoo mafia’ or land mafia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hence, it was argued that he could not be treated as a person aggrieved by the May 2017 GO.

The state also relied on a letter (dated March 11, 2026), sent by the Bahraich district magistrate to the special secretary, revenue, stating that no action had been taken against the petitioner under the May 2017 GO by treating him as a ‘bhoo mafia’.

In view of these affidavits, the petitioner’s counsel stated that he was not pressing the challenge to the GO.

Accordingly, the high court dismissed the writ petition as not pressed to the extent that it challenged the May 2017 GO.

However, the court observed that the issue which was still remaining was the petitioner’s challenge to his designation as a mafia and the inclusion of his name in the top 50 list.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The government advocate sought time to file an affidavit addressing the procedure followed for such designations and maintenance of the list, as well as whether that procedure had been followed in the petitioner’s case.

The matter will be taken up after the state files its affidavit in two weeks.