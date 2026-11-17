The Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case. The court observed that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) failure to furnish written grounds of arrest and the circumstances of his custody underlined the “motivated and malafide nature” of the proceedings.

Azam Khan (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A division bench of Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Devendra Singh passed the order on Khan’s writ petition. Khan is a 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar and a former Cabinet minister. The court granted the ED a week to file a detailed counter-affidavit and allowed Khan 10 days to submit his rejoinder. The next hearing is scheduled for December 10.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Senior advocate Imran Ullah, who appeared for Azam Khan alongside senior advocate Kapil Sibal, said, “To the best of my understanding, Azam Khan will be released from jail following the interim order in the present case, as he is on bail in all other cases pending against him.”

“Having considered the rival submissions made by the parties and taking into consideration the submissions made by the counsel for the petitioner that the petitioner was taken into custody in the instant case moments after he was physically released from the jail in another case after furnishing bail bonds and sureties on 31.10.2026 at 7:10 pm at the jail gate itself, which clearly underlines the motivated and malafide nature of the present proceedings,” the court observed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The bench further noted that the arrest memo, grounds of arrest and reasons to believe Khan’s involvement in the case had not been furnished to him in writing before he was produced for remand. The ED claimed that he was informed verbally after refusing to accept the documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench further noted that the arrest memo, grounds of arrest and reasons to believe Khan’s involvement in the case had not been furnished to him in writing before he was produced for remand. The ED claimed that he was informed verbally after refusing to accept the documents. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan through video conferencing, told the bench that ED officials picked up his client outside Rampur district jail at 7.10 pm on October 31, moments after his release on bail in the dual PAN card case. He argued that reviving a seven-year-old money laundering case, registered in August 2019, amounted to political vendetta aimed at keeping Khan behind bars until the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sibal contended that the arrest violated Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as written grounds of arrest were not provided before Khan was produced before a special CBI court in Ghaziabad for remand on November 1.

Citing Supreme Court judgments, including those in the Pankaj Bansal and Prabir Purkayastha cases, Sibal said the columns for place, date and time in the grounds of arrest were left blank. He also said the email and WhatsApp message sent to Khan’s sister on October 31 carried no attachment of the grounds of arrest.

Additional solicitor general S V Raju and senior advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, opposed the plea. They maintained that officials had attempted to hand over the documents outside Rampur jail, but Khan refused to accept them. The agency said a running panchnama was prepared on the spot and the documents were subsequently handed over to Khan under protest during remand proceedings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bench, however, was not convinced by the ED’s explanation. It noted that although the agency admitted to videographing the arrest, it had not placed any photograph or video clip on record showing officials offering the grounds of arrest to Khan and him refusing to accept them.

The matter relates to FIR No. 224 of 2026, registered on October 13 at Azeem Nagar police station in Rampur. The FIR alleged diversion of government funds and misuse of official influence in favour of the university and the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.