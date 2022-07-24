HC stays trial of father, two sons in 2019 rape case of Pratapgarh
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has stayed the criminal trial against two brothers from Pratapgarh who have been accused of gang-raping a 27-year-old married woman in 2019.
The court also stayed trial against their father, who has been accused of encouraging his two sons to rape the woman.
The criminal revision petition was filed in the HC by the trio challenging an order of the lower court that had dismissed their discharge application.
While staying the trial, a single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh on July 21 observed: “The revisionists are two real brothers and their father. The allegation against them is that the father asked his two sons to commit rape on 27-year-old married woman having three children while he remained on the guard. It is unbelievable that a father would encourage his sons to commit rape.”
Prima-facie, the story set up by the prosecution does not appeal to conscience of this court.
“In view thereof, I find it appropriate to stay further proceedings and therefore, it is provided that till the next date of listing of this case, the proceedings of Sessions Trial in State Vs. Naseer & Others be kept in abeyance,” said the court.
The court also issued notices to the state government, the alleged victim and listed the case for next hearing after six weeks. The order was posted on the HC website on Sunday.
One dead in house collapse in north-east Delhi’s Mustafabad
A 20-year-old man was killed and three of his family members injured when their house collapsed in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad early Sunday. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the deceased person as Sufiyan, 20, and the injured as Sufiyan's father Suleman, 45, mother Shabnam, 40, and sister Labia, 20. Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said three fire tenders were pressed into service. The family resides on the upper floors.
Delhi govt to develop Majnu K Tila and Chandni Chowk as food hubs, says Kejriwal
New Delhi: The Delhi government will develope food hubs in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chow, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday announced, introducing a major programme aimed at giving Delhi's culinary culture a new identity and create jobs in the process. Majnu Ka Tila is famous for its food joints that serve Asian cuisine and readymade garments shops that are frequented by Delhi University students and youngster from across Delhi.
DTCP teams removes encroachments from Qutub Plaza market, Arjun Marg market
Gururgam: The enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Sunday demolished illegal establishments at the Qutub Plaza market and the Arjun Marg market, said officials. Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said that the DTCP had been receiving multiple complaints from the residents, stating that commuting in these market areas was extremely difficult because of rampant encroachments. The DTCP will also seal several premises of illegal establishments in the Arjun Marg market.
Association for RWAs revived after 3 yrs; chief vows ‘will fight for our rights’
Gururgam: The Federation of Apartment Owners Association, an association of Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), was revived on Sunday after lying dormant for the last three years. The newly elected president, Sanjay Lal, said that the association will continue to represent and fight for the rights of apartment owners. The FAOA is a registered body formed in 2012 to unite home buyers and allottees through RWAs and fight the hegemony of developers.
Hathras SP transferred after death of six Kanwariyas in road accident
A day after the death of six Kanwariyas in a road accident in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred the district's superintendent of police. As per home department officials, SP Hathras, Vikas Kumar Vaid, has been replaced by Devesh Kumar Pandey, who was presently posted as Commandant of 39th battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary in Mirzapur. Five Kanwarias had died on the spot while one died during treatment.
