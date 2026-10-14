HC summons three UP officials over SC quota in medical colleges

: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the UP government’s stand on admissions to Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates beyond the prescribed reservation limit in four state medical colleges — Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Saharanpur and Jalaun.

Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court (HT File Photo)

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A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla directed Principal Secretary, Medical Health, V Hekali Zhimomi; Director General of Medical Education Neha Sharma; and Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, Social Welfare, Anurag Yadav, to appear before it again on Wednesday, October 14, along with relevant records. The three officers appeared before the court on Tuesday. The court retained some records produced by the Medical Education Department.

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The order was passed while hearing a special appeal filed by the state government.

The court directed the state to inform it by October 14 how many reserved-category candidates had been admitted to MBBS courses in the four colleges by September 16, 2026, and how many had been admitted thereafter.

The bench observed that the state government had given an undertaking last year that the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Admission to Educational Institutions (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Act, 2006, would be followed in the four colleges from the 2026-27 academic session. However, it appeared that admissions were again being granted beyond the prescribed reservation limits, the court said.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the 2006 Act, reservation is fixed at 21% for Scheduled Castes, 2% for Scheduled Tribes and 27% for Other Backward Classes, taking the total to 50% {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the 2006 Act, reservation is fixed at 21% for Scheduled Castes, 2% for Scheduled Tribes and 27% for Other Backward Classes, taking the total to 50% {{/usCountry}}

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