Special drive to find, immunise kids in Lko to be held in 3 phases
The health department in the state capital will conduct a special immunisation drive in three phases to cover children who missed any dose of routine immunisation. The drive, called Mission Indradhanush 5.0, will also include pregnant women in need of a vaccine. The survey to identify those who have missed doses will continue alongside the drive. ASHA workers will upload details on the E-kavach portal and motivate parents to bring their children to vaccination booths. Superintendents will coordinate field visits for the health staff.
A special drive will be carried out by the health department to cover children who missed any dose of routine immunisation in the state capital.
The immunisation drive will be conducted in three phases where the first will run between August 7 and 12, the second between September 11 and 16. The third round will be conducted between October 9 and 14.
“It will be a special drive Mission Indradhanush 5.0. It will include both children and pregnant women who are in need of a dose of any vaccine,” said chief medical officer, Dr Manoj Agrawal.
Dr AP Singh, the additional CMO, said that training of health staff has been done. The district has over 13.07 lakh houses and in the head count till July 25, a total 2.76 lakh houses were covered. The number of children and pregnant women who have missed on any dose of vaccine have been identified and still the survey of houses is on.
“Immunisation cover is significant to protect children, pregnant women from various diseases. Not a single dose should be missed,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist at the SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.
The survey of houses to identify children and pregnant women who missed a dose will continue even as Mission Indradhanush 5.0 starts. ASHA workers have been told to upload details of such children and pregnant women on the E-kavach portal. The ASHA workers shall also motivate parents to bring children to vaccination booths.
Superintendents of hospitals, community and primary health centres will coordinate field visits by the health staff to conduct the survey.