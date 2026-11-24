: More than 30,000 traffic and road safety violations were recorded across Uttar Pradesh during a two-day enforcement drive on November 21 and 22. A total of 389 vehicles were impounded, according to the transport department.

A further 222 challans were issued for black films (Transport Department) more less

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The joint drive by the transport department and traffic police resulted in 30,370 challans and ₹1.24 crore in fines, the department said. Riding without a helmet accounted for the largest share, with 12,032 challans. Another 4,656 were issued for overspeeding and 2,494 for not wearing seat belts.

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Officials also issued 1,064 challans for using mobile phones while driving and 246 for drink-driving. Checks targeting noise pollution led to 709 challans for unauthorised sirens, hooters, multi-tone horns and modified silencers. A further 222 challans were issued for black films.

The drive also covered vehicles using distorted or non-standard number plates, private vehicles being used commercially and other road safety violations. These categories accounted for 1,560, 181 and 7,970 challans respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} KD Singh Gaur, the state enforcement in-charge and nodal officer for the operation, said transport and traffic police teams carried out checks at designated locations across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KD Singh Gaur, the state enforcement in-charge and nodal officer for the operation, said transport and traffic police teams carried out checks at designated locations across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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